A Chinese construction worker has died after he was taken to hospital following an accident working on a high rise condominium construction site.

The incident occurred at 7:15 am on July 5, 2020 at the condominium construction sitenear Boeung Reang Police Station, Street 180, Group 33, Village 8 in Boeung Reang District Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Tian Yunhai, a 57-year-old male from China, was working as a construction worker, according to police.

According to the source, prior to the incident, the victim was working on the third floor of the health building, when (*something, seems like the elevator or a shoot) suddenly collapsed and fell to the ground, causing serious head injuries.

Immediately after the incident, the worker was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, Unfortunately, when he arrived at the hospital, doctors said the victim had died.

According to the source, after receiving the above report, relevant authorities came down to inspect the scene and investigate the victim’s body.

After the forces visited the construction site of the condominium building above. It was found that there was indeed a broken cable, which led to to death.

The victim’s body has now been sent to the Stung Meanchey pagoda to wait for the family. KOHSANTEPHEAP