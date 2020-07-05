Sihanoukville: A car accident killed one and injures three others in front of the provincial tax office at around 7am on 5 July 2020.

According to witnesses at the scene, the car that the victim was in a tourist minivan/taxi for Preah Sihanouk province that was stopping on the sidewalk to get luggage from the back.



A Chinese driver was driving an Alphard at high speeds and crashed into the back of the car, leaving three men and a woman inside with some injuries. The man later died on the way to an emergency hospital in Phnom Penh.

The injured victims were taken to a hospital, while police officers intervened and detained the Chinese driver. SNTV

*The victim has not been identified, but is presumed to be a the bus driver.