Phnom Penh: Five Chinese nationals who threw chairs and tables at a shop were searched for and detained by police forces in Boeung Keng Kang Police Department on the afternoon, July 5, 2020. The Chinese are being questioned at the Beung Keng Kang Police Inspectorate.

Lieutenant Colonel Seth Piseth, Inspector of Boeung Keng Kang Police, told the media that Boeng Keng Kang I police, arrested the 5 Chinese nationals at in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang I, Boeung Keng Kang District, Phnom Penh.

The destruction of property took place at about 2 am, on July 3, 200, at a restaurant located on Monivong Boulevard in Boeung Keng Kang.

The reason for the destruction of the property was because of a dispute with a diner nearby. POST NEWS

*There are videos that have been circulating on social media the past few days of the incident.