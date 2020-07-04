Phnom Penh: A teenager from Kep was taken to a hospital in Phnom Penh after suffering a snake bite.

The girl, 16-year-old Chakrya, is from a poor family in Kep, according to the provincial police chief.

He added that according to the information he received, she was sitting under the tree when a snake (*appears to be a Malayan pit viper) struck her left shoulder, causing her to suffer serious injuries. She was taken to Preah Ket Mealea Hospital for treatment. Doctors are still trying to help her.

The incident happened at around 9:30 am on July 3, 2020 in Kep.

Her condition is still unknown, as she was wounded on her left shoulder close to the heart.

The Kep Provincial Police Chief donated 200,000 Riels to support her and help pay for some of her medical expenses. NKD