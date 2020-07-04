Phnom Penh: A foreigner was found lying dead in a flat in Chey village, Street 1352, Street 472, Group 5, Village 1, Toul Tum Poung I, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh, at around 2:30 pm on July 2, 2020.

Foreigner TONG CAMPBELL, 59, was a tourist who had been staying since December 1, 2019 with two Chinese friends.

Following the investigation and examination by the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Office and the examination by forensic expert Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, it was confirmed that the deceased died of a heart attack (possibly due to heart disease).

The body is now being kept in Stung Meanchey pagoda to wait for relatives.