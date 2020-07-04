Phnom Penh: A man in a car hit a motorcyclist, who suffered a broken right thigh. The driver of the car tried to escape, but was followed by citizens and a violent skirmish broke out.

The incident occurred at 11:40 pm on July 3, 2020, along Norodom Boulevard, 380 Street, in Boeng Keng Kang I commune, Boeng Keng Kang district.

Witnesses said before the incident, a white Camry Phnom Penh 2Z-2506 was driven by a drunk man in a westbound direction along 380 and then hit a white Honda Scoopy caused a right thigh injury and the victim was immediately taken to a private hospital.

After the incident, the driver tried to get out of the car to escape, but residents restrained him and told him to deal with the victim’s relatives. The driver refused, and a scuffle broke out, causing one of the men involved to suffer a broken nose.

The driver was arrested and taken to Boeung Keng 1 police station. The man with a broken nose had to go to the hospital for treatment. KBN