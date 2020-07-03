FEATURED Health Latest Tourism 

Travelers Deposit $9 Million In COVID-19 Requirements

Phnom Penh: Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health, Yuk Sambath said since the introduction of the Deployment of Foreign Reserves for Health Checking in Cambodia, that a total of US $ 9 million was deposited from a total of 3,000 foreigners who came to Cambodia. The money will be returned, minus expenses after a minimun of 15 days.


Ms. Sambath made this statement at a press conference at the Ministry of Health on July 3, 2020


It should be recalled that on June 11, 2020, the Ministry of Health announced that foreign travelers arriving in Cambodia must have health insurance documents of at least $ 50,000 and a deposit (cash or credit card) of at least $ 3,000, and the funds kept to cover expenses while implementing health measures.

*The numbers of passengers tested goes a bit strange with dates and figures in the source: RASMEI

