Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education have agreed to allow the school to gradually open again in August 2020, the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health said.

As a first step, the ministry will first test 15 high-quality private international schools, including Japanese, English, American and French institutes, with about 20,000 students, the source said.



However, before each school must be reopened, a Ministry’ team must assess and review the schools in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

It added that the schools must comply with the ministry’s requirements, including safeguarding social and individual gaps, smaller classes of 15 and testing both teachers and students before starting the school day.

According to the Ministry of Education Youth and Sport, the reopening of all schools will be followed in stages. Stage 1- schools with a high safety standard, the second is medium schools and the third is minimum schools.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will inform the public of the dates and necessary measures for the first phase. Whereas the second and third stages will follow after close monitoring of the first phase. KPT