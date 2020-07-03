FEATURED Health Latest 

New Zealander Teacher Dies In Siem Reap

Siem Reap: A foreigner, who was working as a teacher, was found dead in a rented room in Siem Reap.

The incident occurred at 16:30 on July 2, 2020 at a rented house located in Taphul village, Svay Dangkum town, Siem Reap city.

According to police, the victim, DANIEL LEE ROBINSON, 63, a New Zealand national, had been working as a teacher and living in the residence. Based on research by competent professionals and Dr Ich Chhorthroth, a court physician, it was concluded that the victim had died about two days before from a heart attack.

Authorities said the body was being prepared for temporary storage at Wat Teuk Thla, Phnom Penh, pending the decision of the family and the embassy.

