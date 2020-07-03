Phnom Penh: According to a report from FRESH NEWS, the new Phnom Penh International Airport, located in the province of Kandal, will become the world’s ninth largest airport.

Dr. Mao Havannal made the claim at the signing of the final master plan of the new Phnom Penh International Airport construction project. The ceremony was held at the General Secretariat of Civil Aviation on the afternoon, July 3, 2020.

Dr. Mao Havannal made this clear: “Phnom Penh New International Airport is a world class airport which we can conclude is the 9th (largest) airport in the world” .

Dr. Mao Havannal stressed that the new Phnom Penh airport was a great achievement for the Royal Government during the leadership of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, another historical legacy that remains for the Cambodian people for hundreds of years to come.

It should be reminded that this new Phnom Penh airport project was announced during the visit of Premier Li Keqiang to Cambodia in January 2018.

The new airport has been approved by the Royal Government for the construction of approximately 2,600 hectares of land near Takhmao city and Kandal Stung district, and may touch some areas in Bati district in Takeo province.

In order to build the new airport, the Royal Government and the OCIC of Oknha Pung Kwe Se have to form a company called Cambodia Air Investment Co., Ltd, or Cambodia Airport Investment, with the government holding a 10% stake.

The tycoon’s company, Pung Kheav Se, owns 90 percent of the company, investing over $ 1.5 billion; $ 1.1 billion in foreign loans, $ 280 million from OCIC and $ 280 million in registered capital.

Cambodia Airports Company (CAIC) is a joint venture formed by OCIC and the Secretariat of Civil Aviation in 2018 under the guidance of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to work on the construction of the new Phnom Penh Airport.

The first phase is expected to be operational by 2023, with 13 million visitors. Construction works for the first phase includes:

* The passenger terminal building with 243,000 square meters of floor space, with 5% of construction expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

* Construction of a runway and 4F airport.

The construction of the 108-meter-high air control tower, which is about 5% complete, is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

* Construction of over 40 facilities and facilities for airport operations including VIP Passenger Terminal, Wastewater Management System, Solid Waste Storage, Car Repair, Fuel Storage and Storage, Fire Station.

According to Oknha Pung Kheav Se, construction work for the first phase of the new Phnom Penh International Airport is expected to cost US $ 1.500 billion, which does not include cost of the land and will receive 13 million tourists a year. .

He added that the second phase will be completed by 2030, will receive 30 million tourists a year and the third phase will be completed by 2050, with 50 million visitors a year.

*The current 9th largest airport is:

#9 Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK)

Unofficially recognized as Bangkok Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport is the third biggest airport in Asia. It is one of the most popular as well. In 2012, only six years after its completion, Suvarnabhumi was the most popular location for Instagram photos in the world.

Skytrax ranked Bangkok Suvarnabhumi as the 36th best airport in 2018 in annual worldwide rankings.

Bangkok Airport’s area is just over 32 square kilometers, which makes it one of the largest in Southeast Asia. At 132 m, it sports one of the tallest air traffic control towers. The tower alone cost $18 million and its ATC navigates 76 flights per hour. Source

*Or

#9 Cairo International Airport (CAI) – Cairo, Egypt

As the only African airport to make this list, Cairo International Airport is an impressive building, located in Heliopolis, Egypt.

It’s the busiest airport in all of Egypt too, with over 15 million passengers recorded in 2017.

Cairo International Airport is the primary hub for EgyptAir and Nile Air. SOURCE