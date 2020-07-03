Phnom Penh: On the morning of July 03, 2020, the prime minister, Hun Sen led a cabinet meeting to review issues in Cambodia.

During that occasion, Hun Sen allowed the casino to resume business operations. According to reports, casinos will first only operate certain bets and slot machines. Phay Siphan, a government spokesman who attended the meeting, quoted the prime minister as on Facebook. “All such casinos are required to obtain permission from the Ministry of Health, (and) meet certain requirements of preventive measures against COVID-19”.

KBN

Casinos have been closed since April 1 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. No date has been yet mentioned for the reopening schedule.