The Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia has confirmed that on July 3, 2020 at 9:30 pm a commercial flight MH754 from Malaysia brought a total of 192 passengers to Phnom Penh.

The Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia said that the total number of Cambodian passengers was 122, with 44 Malaysians, and 26 other nationalities from 10 countries.

Please note that this is a normal commercial airline with the additional support from the Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia. NKD