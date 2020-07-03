Phnom Penh: A recently published report from the USA INSTITUTE FOR SCIENCE AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY states that Cambodia and 61 other countries have provided opportunities for North Korean businessmen or businessmen to raise money overseas. The report says Cambodia has allowed North Koreans to open restaurants and companies that can trade money with each other.



Apart from Cambodia, there are six ASEAN countries that have allowed North Korea to do business in their own country, including Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines. Indonesia and Singapore.

The one-year investigation report was made from February 2019 to February 2020.



Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesman Koy Kuong confirmed that Cambodia had complied with the decision of United Nations Organization for Economic Sanctions on North Korea. According to Koy Kuong, Cambodia had subsequently cracked down and shut down North Korean businesses.

“Now, let the US organization search for a North Korean company,” the spokesman said.

“In Cambodia, no, because we have long followed all UN resolutions. And they want to know that the DPRK is still in business in Cambodia, (we are) helping them to point out that there is no more. ”



On January 20, 2020, the Cambodian government sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the closure of North Korean businesses and restaurants in the country.

The Cambodia report, which was sent to the UN Security Council and published on the website of the Committee on Punishment, states that Cambodia closed 12 restaurants, and a 3D museum or Cambodia’s first “Angkor Grand Panorama“, invested by companies from North Korea in Siem Reap. In addition, 115 North Korean workers and workers were also deported.



Closed companies included: Pyongyang Unhasu Co., Ltd., Sunrise Horizon Co., Ltd., UJ Import Export Co., Ltd., The Brands Classic Co., Ltd., Mansudae New Tech Corporation Ltd., Jupic (Cambodia) Trading Co., Ltd., Haegeum River Soft Drink Shop, Sach Ang Sing Pyong, Ho Seryong Pyong Yang Arirang, Pyong Yang Traditional Noodle and Pyong Yang Restaurants.



The UN Security Council has issued sanctions resolution on North Korea since 2006, requesting the implementation. Later, the UN Security Council adopted a UNSCR resolution requiring all members to stop their activities with North Korean companies in 2016. The UN Security Council’s action is to put financial pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang to restrict the country’s foreign currency flows. THMEY