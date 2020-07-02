Phnom Penh: An elderly Korean man in detention in Phnom Penh prison was critically ill and died in a Russian hospital on June 30, 2020.

Chhim Thyda, President of Phnom Penh Municipal Prison confirmed on July 2, 2020 Park Yong, 65, was jailed for sex crimes involving a child under 15 years old.

It was claimed the Korean man had blood pressure problems and kidney damage. Sources close to the Korean man revealed that on June 29, 2020 at 8:40 pm In apartment building A13, he called for prison guards three times.

A doctor performed a blood test and confirmed the man was sick, and he was taken to Russian Hospital, where he died.

A Cambodian man, Seng Kaing, 35, jailed for attempting to steal and use drugs also became sick and died in the prison on June 30. RASMEI