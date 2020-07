Kampong Speu: On July 01, 2020, officers of the anti-drug department investigated a drug trafficking case and arrested one suspect drug with nearly 1.5 kg of narcotics in Damdaek village, Prey Nath commune, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province.

Ron Thiil, a 33 year old Cambodian national, was caught with MDMA, KETAMINE and meth weighing 1465.05 grams. AREY