Kandal;Police arrested a Chinese national for intentional violence, after threatening to take a car from another Chinese victim.

The incident happened at 7.10 pm on June 28, 2020 at Jiangsu Ae Factory, located in Thnal Toteung Village, Damnak Ampil Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province.

The victim, XIAO QIUHE, a 66-year-old male from mainland China, was the head of Jiangsu company, police said. The suspect, DUAN YU XING, a 37-year-old male, had previously been jailed in China for more than four years.

According to the sources, the suspect received orders from his brother, Yung Yong Ping, the factory’s owner in China to retrieve the equipment from the factory.

The suspect then threatened to take the vehicle from the victim, but the victim did not agree. At that moment, the suspect hit the victim and took the keys.

After receiving the information, Ang Snuol police came to the scene and arrested the suspect and brought him in for questioning.

KOHSANTEPHEAP