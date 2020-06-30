Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on June 30, 2020 issued a weather notice for Cambodia from July 1-7, 2020.

The ministry notes that through continuous changes in weather conditions, the southwest monsoon winds with the low pressure system effect the country. This situation causes:

1: Provinces of the Central Plains:

* The minimum temperature 26-27 ° C

* The maximum temperature 19-31 ° C.

There may be moderate to heavy rainfall, with some parts likely to be heavy.

2: Provinces in the Dangrek Mountain Range and the Northeast Plateau:

* The minimum temperature 22-24 ° C

* The maximum temperature 28-30 ° C.

There will be moderate to heavy rainfall.

Coastal Provinces:

* The minimum temperature is 25-27 ° C

* The maximum temperature is 27-29 ° C.

Moderate to severe rainfall may occur. There will be heavy rainfall and high tides.

The Ministry of Water Resources also appealed to the public, especially sea travelers and fishermen, to be alert for high waves and possible thunderstorms and winds.

WEATHER MAPS