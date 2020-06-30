FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Ranger Overturns On Road 5

Phnom Penh: A suspected drunk driver hit a central divider, then a billboard and overturned at about 12:00 am on June 30, 2020,
along road, near Prince Norodom Referral Hospital, Khan Russey Keo.

According to people, prior to the incident, a white Ford Ranger ‘Phnom Penh 2BJ-9196’ was driven in a north-to-south direction, speeding. After crashing the driver got out of the car, climbed into another car and escaped.

After the incident, the police came to the scene to contact the traffic specialists who took the car to the traffic office. The Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner is waiting for the car owner to come forward. PPR

