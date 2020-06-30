Phnom Penh: Police were called to a birthday party at 11:20 pm on June 29, 2020, on Street 490, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkar Morn.

When authorities came to move the revelers on, a clash broke out, and a man who was intoxicated was arrested. He was taken to Chamkar Morn Police Department for further questioning.

The host of the birthday party accused authorities of using violence against them and took out a gun to threaten them.

The cops, who intervened said the owner of the house pulled out a pistol. AREY