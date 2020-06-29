Kampong Chhnang: On the night of June 21, 2020 in a hut was burned down in Krang Kan village, Peam commune, Samaki Meanchey district with a woman’s body inside.

A suspect, who was arrested by the authorities, is the village chief and the secret lover of the victim.

Hang Socheat, deputy commander of the Kampong Chhnang Provincial Gendarmerie Command, said that the suspect, Nhek Sokhom, 67, a village chief, was arrested and brought for questioning on 27 June 2020.

The suspect confessed that he and the woman had been in a relationship for five years. Also, on the day of the incident, there was an engagement ceremony in the village. The woman left the party on her motorcycle and called the suspect and met at approximately 12:30 am on June 21, 2020. The pair had sex with each other near a pool about 30 meters from the hut.

He then said he strangled her and took the body to the hut and covered it in palm leaves, setting a fire to destroy the evidence. He then left on a motorcycle. KBN