Banteay Meanchey: On June 28, 2020, police arrested a 47-year-old woman, Toy Sothea, with packets of methamphetamine and 200 WY pillsin Ouambel village, Serey Sophon district, Banteay Meanchey.

The police then went with the suspect to search her house. When they arrived her husband tried to escape, but was arrested with more drugs and some smoking paraphernalia.

After searching the property, police found five more packets of white powder, and 6,005 amphetamine pills and scales.

The suspects are currently being questioned and a case being prepared for the court. AREY