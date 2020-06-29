Pursat province: Reports from around the scene of the Correctional Center (M4) located in Preh Ratanak village, Phsar Rong commune, Taing Sen Chey district, Pursat province on Sunday afternoon, June 28, say cases of alcohol poisoning led to the death of one inmate and fifteen more transferred to Pursat provincial hospital.

According to the sources, after that, police and Royal Gendarmerie teams collaborated with correctional officers (M4) to inspect the actual scene of the building (H2).

H2’s head, San Borey, a 40-year-old man, clarified that the dead prisoner was a 25-year-old Cambodian man accused of aggravated theft on May 10, 2017. It is believed that alcohol disguised as soda was smuggled into the prison cell. NKD