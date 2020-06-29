Environment FEATURED Latest 

5 Rescued After Boats Crash Off Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville: Five people stranded on two boats due to high waves were rescued near the Disk island between Sihanoukville and Koh Rong on the afternoon of June 29, 2020.

Oknha Tep Vichet said, after nearly two hours heavy waves made rescue efforts difficult and time consuming. But all five victims were brought to safely back to dry land.


It was confirmed that the two ships being towed hit rocks near Disk Island in strong seas. All five crew members, if not rescued on time, could have died. NKD

