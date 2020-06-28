Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on June 28, 2020 that it has identified new cases of COVID-19 on passengers who returned from Malaysia on June 26.

A 19-year-old Cambodian man, from Tboung Khmum province and another was from Kandal province, according to the Ministry of Health. Both are currently being treated in Chak Angre Health Center.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that a total of 107 passengers (38 women and 69 men) were on the flight. 105 were Cambodians (36 women) and 2 Malaysians (both women).

The ministry added that the other travelers who had negative results were being quarantined.

This raises the number of cases to 141. Of these, 129 were treated and 12 are now in hospitals.