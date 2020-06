Mondulkiri: On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Roth Virak, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, oversaw the release of a python into the wild. The snakes in Boura commune, Pech Chareada district, Mondulkiri province.

Resident Chim Pinyin, said the python crawled inside his farm and residence, causing some surprise, but he caught it and handed it to environmental officials to save and release back into the wild. NKD