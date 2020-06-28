Phnom Penh: Four men in a Toyota Prius driving at high speed collided with a Fortuna, causing it to overturn.

The incident occurred at 1:00 am on 28 June 2020 at the intersection of Street 169/Street 619, in Srah Chak Commune, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

According to a witness, prior to the incident, he had seen a Toyota Prius ‘Phnom Penh 2BF-5848’ license plate driven by one man with three other passengers along Street 619 is westbound at high speed. The Toyota Phnom Penh 2AR-9894 was traveling along Route 169 in a south directon, also at speed.

With the two vehicles driving recklessly, they collided, causing the Fortune to overturn. The four men quickly jumped out and fled, leaving the car at the scene only.

After the incident, Daun Penh district police arrived at the scene and communicated to the traffic police authority to take the vehicles to be stored at the traffic police office. NKD