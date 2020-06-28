FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Mazda Driven Into Sewage Canal

cne41 Views 0 Comments , , , ,

Phnom Penh: A man drove a MAZDA CX-9 too fast, according to reports, and then crashed into a canal, causing shock at 10:30 pm on Saturday. June 28, 2020, along National Road 4, Sangkat Chom Chao 3, Pur Senchey District.

According to reports, the Mazda-CX9 ‘2AT-2123’ plunged into the sewerage canal, causing damage to the left side of the car. The driver got out of the car and there were no injuries.

The driver called a crane, which came and pulled out the car. KOHSANTEPHEAP

You May Also Like

Arrests Over Chinese Man’s Death in Robbery

cne1

Thailand’s Air Pollution Blamed On Cambodian Fires

cne0

Almost 8000 Cambodian Casino Workers Lose Jobs

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *