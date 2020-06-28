Phnom Penh: A man drove a MAZDA CX-9 too fast, according to reports, and then crashed into a canal, causing shock at 10:30 pm on Saturday. June 28, 2020, along National Road 4, Sangkat Chom Chao 3, Pur Senchey District.

According to reports, the Mazda-CX9 ‘2AT-2123’ plunged into the sewerage canal, causing damage to the left side of the car. The driver got out of the car and there were no injuries.

The driver called a crane, which came and pulled out the car. KOHSANTEPHEAP