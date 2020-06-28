Kandal: On the evening of June 28, 2020, at Trapeang Prolit village, Chrey Lea commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province, a 105 mm artillery bomb exploded killing a 55-year-old man.

Heng Ratana, director general of CMAC, wrote a message on Facebook asking people to stop recycling UXOs, since it is illegal and harmful to one’s own life and those of family and neighbors.

The man was blown up into pieces after attempting to dismantle an explosive device on 28 June 2020 at 12:45 pm at Trapeang Prolit village, Chrey Lea commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.

The victim, identified as Earin Sarin, a 51-year-old male, had, according to the son, 25-year-old Yorn Thong, had been taking apart the shell in his workshop.

Authorities are appealing to all citizens when they see unexploded ordnance, to report to local authorities and clearance operators to take them away and not touch them. PPR