Phnom Penh: An unknown car crashed into a PCX motorcycle, injuring a man and killing his girlfriend at 1:00 am, on the 27th of June, 2020, along the corner of 143th Street 31st in Boeng Keng Kang 3, Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

The victim’s body was identified as Kris Dalen, 17 or 18- a Grade 12 Student, known for her Facebook modelling style under the name Ah Jruy.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling down 310 Street from the west. A black car of unknown model was traveling along Highway 143 at a speed from the south, crashed into the PCX and dragged the motorcycle over 50 meters.



Immediately after the crash, the car drove away. The man, who was seriously injured, told reporters that the woman was his girlfriend and he was taken away in an ambulance. NKD