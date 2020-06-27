Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of the 27th of June, 2020 issued a statement confirming the discovery of 9 new cases of COVID-19 on 8 Cambodian nationals and one Indonesian traveler who had left Indonesia on a flight to Cambodia.

All nine patients have been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the 9 were among of 40 passengers arriving in Cambodia at the Phnom Penh International Airport from Indonesia on June 25, 2020. .

Thirty-one otherpassengers who were on board the flight are being quarantined in Chantry Sisak Center, Pochentong Air Force Base and a hotel in Phnom Penh for follow-up health checks and testing.

On the same day, a Cambodian-American male who returned from the United States was released from hospital after recovering from the virus..

As of the morning of June 27, 2020, Cambodia had a total of 139 confirmed cases. Of those, 129 have recovered. while 10 are hospitalized at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.