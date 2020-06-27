Environment FEATURED Latest 

Cameras Thwarts Deer Hunter

Kratie: The Kratie Provincial Department of Environment on June 26, 2020 said Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary Officials launched hidden camera monitoring in a protected area in Boeung Chak commune, Sambor district, Kratie.

According to the Ministry of Environment press release on June 27, the camera caught a man on a motorbike carrying a dead deer.

When approached, the 20-kilogram animal was dumped in the middle of the road and the suspect escaped.

The animal carcass was later burned. KOHSANTEPHEAP

