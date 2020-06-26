Phnom Penh: Three youths escaped from a police checkpoint, and drew swords at police after being chased. The shocking incident happened on the night of June 24, 2020.

According to the police, prior to the incident, the police set up a checkpoint in front of National Road 2 and soon thereafter three young men riding motorbikes avoided a stop. Immediately, on suspicion of the special intervention, Meanchey district police also chased them down, and the youths pulled their samurai swords back into action.

When they chased through Prek Pnov district, Chbar Ampov, the youths also rode into a dessert stall on the street and were captured by villagers, and handed over to two police officers.

The young man who was carrying a sword escaped. After the incident, the two youths were sent to the police station to take legal action. KHMERNOTE