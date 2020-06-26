Kompong Speu: The Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Bureau, led by Colonel Moun Moul Mali, raided a massage shop in Kai Vi village, Chongruk commune, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province on 24 June 2020 at 4:30 pm.

The owner of the location, Chhuon Bunthon, a 40-year-old male, was arrested. The operation liberated two women workers who were promised jobs as massage therapists, but instead were forced into prostitution.

The business owner will be sent to court after a file is prepared, and the victims were transferred to a specialist to help vulnerable women. AREY