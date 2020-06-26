Kampong Thom: A man suspected of stabbing his wife to death in a fit of jealousy was arrested on June 26, 2020.

Brig. Gen. Chea Vibol, Deputy Director of the Criminal Police Department, said on the morning of June 26, 2020, the operation was conducted in cooperation with the Phnom Penh police commissioner and Kompong Thom provincial police, in Stung Sen city, Kampong Thom province.

The murder occurred at around 7:20 pm on June 22, 2020, in Kambol district, Phnom Penh, when the suspect reportedly stabbed his wife with a knife. The victim was identified as Leang Phalla, 23, and the suspect, 23-year-old Sokly Sambath.

Lieutenant General Hem Bona, Director of the Criminal Division at the Criminal Police Department, confirmed that the suspect is currently being interrogated. FAST NEWS