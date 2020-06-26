Phnom Penh: At 3:50 am on June 26, 2020, a Hyundai HH hit a central divider in Diamond Island, near Rainbow Bridge in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

Before the accident, witnesses saw a black Hyundai sedan ‘Phnom Penh 2AZ-3557’ traveling at high speed. Near the Rainbow Bridge it hit the concrete divider and overturned, causing serious damage.

Chamkar Morn traffic police took the vehicle to be stored at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office to wait for a legal solution.

The unnamed Chinese man suffered serious injuries. AREY