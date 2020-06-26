Phnom Penh: On June 25, 2020, at 11 am, a 72-year-old Canadian man, ROSS NICOLS, was found dead in SHENANIGANS Bar Restaurant & Guesthouse, Street 13, Sangkat Psar Kandal, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According Chea Soknath, 31, a cashier at the guesthouse, the victim checked in at the guesthouse on June 23, 2020, at 12 pm. On June 25, she noticed the bill had not been paid, so asked another woman named Chak Riya, to check the room with her. They knocked on the door, but after no reply they decided to unlock the room. Inside they found the deceased lying on the bed and reported to the police.

After an autopsy, it was concluded that the man died of a heart attack. The body was taken to Teuk Thlar pagoda.