Sihanoukville: Two suspects were detained in connection with the illegal use of weapons and theft carried out in Sangkat 4 and Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville, on the night of June 25, 2020.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Chuon Narin said on the morning of June 26, 2020, that the first case of illegal possession of firearms was on June 25 when people called the Police Hotline. At the intersection of LV Street in Village 4, Sangkat 4, three suspects were riding a motorbike Honda dream 2011. One had a gun.

Immediately after receiving the news, a task force of the criminal police arrived at the scene to arrest the two suspects, while the other escaped. It a gas gun was seized.

According to the report, the second case was at the roundabout near in Village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville – two suspects on a black Honda Dream motorcycle stopped by the license plate robbed a Chinese man who was drinking.

The Chinese man chased after the two suspects and managed to pull one from the motorbike. Police patrolling nearby arrested the captured man, while the other suspect fled on the motorbike.

Both cases are currently under investigation of the Criminal Police Bureau’s special police force. FAST