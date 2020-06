Phnom Penh: To mark International Drug Day on June 26, 2020, the National Anti-Doping Authority will burn nearly 500 kilograms of drugs.

The event will be held at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Hall in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Yan, President of the National Authority for Combating Drugs, and representatives from various ministries, institutions and leaders from several provinces.

In 2019 around 2,000 kilos of drugs were seized. KBN