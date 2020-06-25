Phnom Penh: At 11.15 pm on June 24, 2020, along Route 289 in Boeung Kok 1 capital case, a woman crossing the road was hit by car and killed.

The victim, who remains unidentified, is reported to be around 25 years old.

Before the accident, a Lexus car was traveling from the south at high speed, while it was raining and the road was dark. It hit the victim and drove away from the scene.

Law enforcement are searching for the driver and vehicle to be punished.

After the incident, the victim was transported to Wat Teuk Thla pagoda to wait for relatives. POST NEWS