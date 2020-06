Kandal: At 18:20 on June 24, 2020, 13 workers were seriously injured, while a man died instantly in after a crash involving their work transport between km 48-49 on National Road 1 in Po Mien village, Kikir Thom commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

Police called for ambulances to help the injured workers to hospital. The vehicle was taken to the Kien Svay district police station. AREY