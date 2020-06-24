Tbong Khmum: An electric shock killed a man in the early hours of June 23, 2020 in Chroy Changvar village, Menger commune, Tbong Khmom district.



The victim, Tan, a 73-year-old Cambodian national who lived in the village, was electrocuted and found by his wife, Yong Phal, 70 years old, who came back from a relative’s wedding in Preah Vihear province.



According to Lach Rady, a 35-year-old male resident of the village said that on the day of the incident, at around 5 am, the woman came running to tell him that the victim was lying on the ground and she did not know what happened. He ran to see the victim lying on the ground with a copper wire wrapped around a pillar.

It was clear he had been electrocuted, and added that on the evening of the 22nd, the victim told him he was wiring up a device to protect his property from thieves.



Immediately after receiving information, Tbong Khmum police arrived at the scene, investigated and concluding that the victim had died from electric shock after making his own intruder system. The body was handed over to family members for a traditional funeral. POST NEWS