Hunter Seriously Injured In Border Landmine Blast

Poipet: A 64-year-old man was seriously injured in a landmine blast at 3 pm on June 23, 2020 near the Cambodia-Thailand border post No. 48 in Dam Village, Ou Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province- inside the old K5 border protection zone.


Mr. Ou Vibol, the police chief of Ou Chrov district, said that the victim was Nhem Som, a 64-year-old male was setting animal traps along the Cambodia-Thailand border and stepped on a TYPE 58 landmine.

Members of the guard battalion of the 911 Border Police Battalion and commune police managed to rescue the victims from the scene and he was sent to the hospital in Poipet City. AREY 

