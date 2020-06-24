Banteay Meanchey; Two people were detained for ready to cross border into Cambodian territory.

The massive drug seizure took place on 23 June 2020 in a Thai village near the border in Tha village. Kham Commune, Aranam District, Arany District, Srah Keo District, facing the Cambodian territory of Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City.

Thai police say they initially arrested two suspects with two motorbikes carrying 29 kilos of methamphetamine, worth 30 million baht ($972,000 US) hidden in two bags.

After detaining and questioning, Thai authorities went on to arrest three other suspects and seized several guns and bullets. KOHSANTEPHEAP