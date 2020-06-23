Phnom Penh: A woman died in hospital after her husband stabbed her in the chest in a suspected case of violent jealousy,

The incident occurred at 7:20 pm on June 22, 2020 at the victim’s house in Daun Roth village, Wat Ola commune, Kambol district, Phnom Penh.

The victim was Leang Phalla Srey, 23, a factory worker. The suspect, 23-year-old Sokly Sambath, lives in the same village.

According to the source, the victim came home from work at the factory, showered and washed. For some unclear reason, her husband stabbed her in the right chest, causing serious injuries. She was taken to Calmette Hospital, but unfortunately the victim died. Her husband escaped the scene.

The body was handed over to the family for a traditional funeral. Police are hunting for the suspect. AREY