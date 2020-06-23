Phnom Penh: A 66-year-old man was diagnosed COVID 19 in Damnak village, Stung Meanchey commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh, the Ministry of Health said in a press release this morning.

The man arrived from the United States to Cambodia on June 21, 2020 and tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently hospitalized at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

It should be highlighted that as of this morning, 23 June 2020, Cambodia had identified 130 cases of the virus. Of these, 127 were treated and 3 people remain hospitalized at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to call on the people to take part in the prevention and fight of the disease with the implementation of sanitary measures introduced by the ministry.

UPDATE: Later reports say 112 passengers (89 Cambodians) on the same plane have been quarantined in a hotel and others in Choumpou Vorn I facility in Phnom Penh.