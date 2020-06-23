Crime FEATURED Latest 

Prey Veng Motodop Murder Suspect Arrested

Prey Veng: On June 22, 2020 at 21:15, police arrested a suspect for the murder and robbery of a motorbike taxi driver in Mesang district.

The suspect, Ban Kan, a 30-year-old male resident of Chambok Chrum village, was detained for the murder of 49-year-old Phun Khun at 23:35, 21 June 2020 near Chambok Chrum Village, Chhor Commune, Mesang District.

Authorities confiscated the victim’s motorcycle, and a Nokia mobile phone.

Currently, the suspect, along with exhibits, has been taken to the provincial police to make a case to court for legal action. POST NEWS

UPDATE: A second and a third suspect, named as Thoeun, and Sin Kosal, aka Chit, were also arrested as accomplices after the first suspect was interrogated.

