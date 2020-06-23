Battambang: The director of the Children’s Hope Foundation (HFCCF) in Battambang province was found dead at a hotel apartment in Battambang after the hotel owner reported to the authorities on the morning of June 22, 2020. The foreign woman found lying dead in the room, where she had been for some time.

The Chhaya hotel, where the deceased was found in Sangkat Svay Pa, said she had been renting the apartment for a few years.

The deceased, identified as Anne Copplestone 48, of New Zealand, was The Director of the Children’s Hope Foundation (HFCCF) is located in Sala Baal village, commune Norea, Sangke District, Battambang Province.

According to doctors’ reports, it believed she died up to 72 hours before being reported, since 19 June 2020. After a team of forensic experts performed the autopsy, the technical police department has reported to the embassy that it the remains will be kept at Wat Teuk Thla, Phnom Penh, pending further preparations. RASMEI