Phnom Penh: According to a Facebook post by Calmette Hospital, a rare case of a leech was found in a man’s urinary tract after urinating in a pond.

The hospital wrote: It was a rare case of an older man who suffered severe pain and persistent bleeding. After arriving at the hospital and having asked him what happened, it was found he took went for a bathe in a pond on the outskirts of Phnom Penh. A leech was found to have entered into his outer urethra.

The doctor used a cystoscopie to look at and perform the procedure to remove the leech. The patient was well, his pain was gone, and he returned home the next day.



Be careful when swimming, especially during this rainy season. If you have any of the above mentioned symptoms, please consult a specialist at Calmette Hospital for help. Source: CALMETTE