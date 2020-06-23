Pursat: A gaur (wild buffalo) corpse, a rare species was found by wildlife rangers and officials on June 23, 2020, while patrolling Phnom Samkos Wildlife Sanctuary, Pursat Province.

Neth Pheaktra, secretary of state and spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, expressed his condolences over the loss of the animal and condemns the perpetrators who often steal, trap and hunt rare animals, despite the Ministry of Environment’s conservation efforts, increased awareness and education on wildlife hunting.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Environment calls on people who know or know the identities of the offenders to assist the authorities in reporting.

Neth Pheaktra said the suspects fled when they learned that rangers had been patrolling the area, leaving a shredded carcass behind.

According to the Secretary of State, the wild cow had a leg bound and horns were cut off.

“This is the second known killed in the last two months. An adult male, about five years old, was found shot dead, leaving only the head in the Preah Vihear Wildlife Sanctuary in May”

Neth Pheaktra said traps and shotguns are the leading killers of wildlife in Cambodia, all of which need to be protected from encroachment into protected areas. He said that more than 10,000 traps and more than 300 guns and ammunition were seized in the first four months of 2020.

According to the biosphere, gaur can live in lowland areas up to altitudes of up to 2,000 meters, and are found in areas such as the northeast, northern Koh Kong, Pursat (Cardamom Mountains) and in Kampong Speu.

There are approximately 21,000 left worldwide in India and Southeast Asia. The female can weigh up to 1 ton, while the male can weigh up to one and a half. Numbers have been significantly reduced due to habitat loss, and especially hunting for meat, bones and other trades. FAST NEWS