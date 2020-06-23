Phnom Penh: Foodpanda online delivery staff have been in front of the company to demand that the company improve pay and condition at 11:20 am on June 22, 2020 along Street 384, Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 2, Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

More than 100 staff took to the street in front of the company to demand the company enforce the principle 3 points as follows:

First, the demand for increasing delivery charges (*that have been discounted).

Second, facilitate hours of work for everyone without any restrictions.

Thirdly, make it clear to them regarding the location of the shop and that of the recipient.

Two representatives of Foodpanda came out to talk, asking for a three-day period to discuss the issues with the company boss. After a company representative said this, the protest ended and the staff will wait for the company to announce a solution. KBN